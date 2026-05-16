Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Buy

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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