Wall Street Zen Upgrades New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) to "Sell"

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Monday.

NUAI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Texas Capital raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

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New Era Energy & Digital Price Performance

Shares of NUAI stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. New Era Energy & Digital has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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