Wall Street Zen Upgrades Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) to "Sell"

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONIT. Texas Capital raised Onity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Onity Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Onity Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Onity Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onity Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Onity Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onity Group

Onity Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ONIT opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 46.07 and a current ratio of 46.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Onity Group has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($1.63). Onity Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onity Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Onity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Onity Group by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,163 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Onity Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company's stock.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity's solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company's flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Onity Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onity Group wasn't on the list.

While Onity Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here