Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to "Hold"

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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