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Wall Street Zen Upgrades Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Union Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) to a Hold rating, matching the stock’s current average analyst rating.
  • The bank recently reported Q2 earnings of $0.61 per share on revenue of $11.95 million, with a 13.50% net margin and 15.20% return on equity.
  • Union Bankshares shares were trading at $24.80, near both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company has a relatively small $114.33 million market cap with low debt.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UNB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 34,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company's stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company's commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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