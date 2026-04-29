Walt Disney (DIS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $24.8531 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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