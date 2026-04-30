Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $239.7930 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Warby Parker Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WRBY shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warby Parker from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRBY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $434,781.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,195.78. This trade represents a 49.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 75,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,847,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,052.40. This represents a 59.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,550. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 327,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 317,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,179,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

Further Reading

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