Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 16633459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company's stock worth $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,249 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 176,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $4,089,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

