Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

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Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Music Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: WMG reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.30 consensus and revenue of $1.73B vs. $1.61B expected; revenue rose ~16.7% YoY, and margin/ROE metrics improved — this supports upside to valuation and helps justify multiple expansion. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

WMG reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.30 consensus and revenue of $1.73B vs. $1.61B expected; revenue rose ~16.7% YoY, and margin/ROE metrics improved — this supports upside to valuation and helps justify multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Multi-year Paramount first-look film deal: WMG and Paramount will develop theatrical films based on WMG artists and catalogs, creating new content-monetization and IP licensing pathways that can drive long-term revenue and margin upside. PARAMOUNT PICTURES & WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR THEATRICAL FILMS FOCUSED ON ICONIC ARTISTS & SONGWRITERS

WMG and Paramount will develop theatrical films based on WMG artists and catalogs, creating new content-monetization and IP licensing pathways that can drive long-term revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: WMG announced a $0.19 per-share quarterly dividend (record May 26; payable June 2) with a ~2.4% yield — signals board confidence and makes the stock more attractive to income-oriented investors.

WMG announced a $0.19 per-share quarterly dividend (record May 26; payable June 2) with a ~2.4% yield — signals board confidence and makes the stock more attractive to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / management detail available: The Q2 earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on growth drivers (streaming, publishing, sync/licensing) and outlook; useful for gauging sustainability of the beat. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The Q2 earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on growth drivers (streaming, publishing, sync/licensing) and outlook; useful for gauging sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and metric breakdowns: Coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat) unpacks key metrics and compares results to estimates — helpful for modeling revisions but not new catalysts by itself. Warner Music Group (WMG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat) unpacks key metrics and compares results to estimates — helpful for modeling revisions but not new catalysts by itself. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and valuation risks: Investors should weigh the beat against WMG’s relatively high leverage and premium P/E — elevated debt levels and a P/E above the broader market increase risk if growth slows.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company's publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG's activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

Further Reading

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