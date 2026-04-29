Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 510 to GBX 470. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warpaint London traded as low as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 172, with a volume of 2877720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50.

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Warpaint London Stock Down 8.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 215.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.13.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warpaint London had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of £105.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services. Warpaint London PLC sells its products to retailers, distributors, supermarkets, and retail chains, as well as through online. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Spain, Denmark, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

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