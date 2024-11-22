Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.5% - Time to Sell?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.27. Approximately 98,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 764,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company's stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

