Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.38. Wartsila shares last traded at $9.3475, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

Get Wartsila alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wartsila, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wartsila wasn't on the list.

While Wartsila currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here