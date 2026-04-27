Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP Buys $997,440.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) EVP James Cannon Brown acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $997,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,017.60. This represents a 606.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 312,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $602.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.08.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 634,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 300,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company's stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

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