Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Waste Connections logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical development: Waste Connections briefly crossed above its 50-day moving average (C$225.46), trading as high as C$225.51 with the last trade at C$223.76 on volume of 263,119; the 200-day MA remains higher at C$232.88.
  • Analyst sentiment: Nine analysts rate WCN a Strong Buy and one rates it a Hold, with recent upgrades from Wolfe Research and BNP Paribas Exane, giving an overall "Strong Buy" consensus.
  • Fundamentals & valuation: The company has a market cap of C$56.85B, a high valuation (P/E 54.58) and elevated leverage (debt-to-equity 117.10); it reported quarterly EPS of C$1.71 on C$3.30B revenue and analysts forecast roughly 9.98 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections.

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.46 and traded as high as C$225.51. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$223.76, with a volume of 263,119 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Wolfe Research raised Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$232.88.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waste Connections Right Now?

Before you consider Waste Connections, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Connections wasn't on the list.

While Waste Connections currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
By Thomas Hughes | April 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines