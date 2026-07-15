Waste Connections (WCN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $2.4867 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE WCN opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Connections from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $427,167.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,092.10. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $234,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,703.99. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,923 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company's stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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