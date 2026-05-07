Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

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Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 3.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc ( LON:WOSG Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 554 and last traded at GBX 552.25, with a volume of 1888104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 485.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.96.

Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Chabi Nouri bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 per share, with a total value of £12,875. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising eight prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Deutsch & Deutsch (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

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