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Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Watches of Switzerland Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Watches of Switzerland shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 554 intraday (last at GBX 552.25) on heavy volume (~1.89m shares), rising about 3.5%.
  • The stock has a market cap of £1.28bn and a P/E of 18.69; its balance sheet shows high leverage (debt-to-equity 107.4) but a current ratio of 1.96, and the 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 485.69 and 472.96) point to a recent uptrend.
  • Insider activity: Insider Chabi Nouri bought 2,500 shares at GBX 515 on Feb 26, and company insiders own about 4.47% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 554 and last traded at GBX 552.25, with a volume of 1888104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534.50.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 485.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.96.

Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Chabi Nouri bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 per share, with a total value of £12,875. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising eight prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Deutsch & Deutsch (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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