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Water Stocks To Watch Today - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca‑Cola (KO), NuScale Power (SMR), and Vita Coco (COCO) are MarketBeat’s three "Water" stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among companies classified in the water sector.
  • Coca‑Cola and Vita Coco represent packaged/bottled‑water and beverage exposure, while NuScale offers modular light‑water nuclear reactors that can supply power for desalination and other water‑related industrial uses.
  • MarketBeat highlights that investors view water stocks as plays on durable, often regulated demand driven by population growth and water scarcity, but returns can be influenced by regulation, capital intensity and local water‑resource risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CocaCola.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and Vita Coco are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves supplying, treating, transporting or enabling the use of fresh and wastewater — for example municipal water utilities, infrastructure and equipment manufacturers, treatment and filtration technology firms, and bottled/packaged-water producers. Investors view them as plays on durable, often regulated demand driven by population growth and water scarcity, though returns can be influenced by regulation, capital intensity and local water-resource risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Vita Coco (COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COCO

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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