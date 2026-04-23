Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

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Watkin Jones Trading Down 6.6%

Watkin Jones Plc ( LON:WJG Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 and last traded at GBX 23.20, with a volume of 6005019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.85.

The company has a market cap of £59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property. The company was formerly known as Watkin Jones Limited and changed its name to Watkin Jones Plc in March 2016.

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