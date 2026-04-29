WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.45 million.

Here are the key takeaways from WAVE Life Sciences' conference call:

Wave is accelerating WVE-007 (INHBE GalNAc‑siRNA) into the phase II‑A multi‑dose trial this quarter after phase I showed durable Activin E suppression and a placebo‑adjusted 14.3% visceral fat reduction with lean mass preservation, supporting once‑ or twice‑year dosing and combination/maintenance strategies.

into the phase II‑A multi‑dose trial this quarter after phase I showed durable Activin E suppression and a placebo‑adjusted with lean mass preservation, supporting once‑ or twice‑year dosing and combination/maintenance strategies. RNA‑editing candidate WVE‑006 for AATD has produced therapeutically relevant restoration of AAT (including >20 µM during acute phase responses), will present expanded data at ATS, and management expects regulatory feedback on a possible accelerated approval pathway in mid‑2026.

has produced therapeutically relevant restoration of AAT (including >20 µM during acute phase responses), will present expanded data at ATS, and management expects regulatory feedback on a possible accelerated approval pathway in mid‑2026. The pipeline is broadening — WVE‑008 (PNPLA3 I148M) is being advanced toward first‑in‑human studies with a planned CTA in 2026 to address an estimated 9 million homozygous carriers, and Wave is progressing bifunctional and extrahepatic programs.

is being advanced toward first‑in‑human studies with a planned CTA in 2026 to address an estimated 9 million homozygous carriers, and Wave is progressing bifunctional and extrahepatic programs. Financially, revenue rose to $38.2M and net loss narrowed to $26.1M in Q1; Wave ended the quarter with $544.6M in cash , which management says funds operations into Q3 2028.

, which management says funds operations into Q3 2028. Clinical and regulatory uncertainty and competition remain material risks — R&D and G&A spending increased quarter‑over‑quarter, key programs are still early stage (dose‑finding and durability questions remain), and other modalities (DNA editors, combo regimens) represent competitive pressures.

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WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,739. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WVE

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,908.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 10,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $140,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,744. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,373 shares of company stock worth $757,527. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,278,000. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company's stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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