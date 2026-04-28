WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

WAVE Life Sciences NASDAQ: WVE outlined progress across its lead cardiometabolic and RNA editing programs during its first-quarter 2026 earnings call, highlighting plans to start a Phase IIa obesity study this quarter and to present additional clinical data for its alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) program in May.

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WVE-007 obesity program moves toward Phase IIa dosing

President and CEO Dr. Paul Bolno said the company’s 2026 priorities include accelerating WVE-007, its INHBE GalNAc-siRNA candidate for obesity, and advancing RNA editing programs led by WVE-006. Bolno described WVE-007 as having a “highly differentiated profile,” pointing to Phase I signals of “improvement in body composition with fat loss, importantly visceral fat loss, and muscle preservation,” along with “impressive durability” and a “clean safety profile.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Wright reviewed interim Phase I data from INLIGHT, a placebo-controlled single ascending dose study in healthy participants with overweight or class 1 obesity (average BMI of 32). Wright said the company continued to observe “robust, highly statistically significant, dose-dependent, and durable Activin E reductions through at least 7 months.” At six months of follow-up in the 240 mg cohort, he reported placebo-adjusted reductions of:

Visceral fat: 14.3%

14.3% Total fat: 5.3%

5.3% Waist circumference: 3.3% (clinically meaningful reduction, per Wright)

Wright added that lean mass was stable in the cohort. He also discussed a company-calculated “visceral fat to muscle ratio (VMR)” metric intended to integrate changes in visceral fat and lean mass, stating Wave saw a 16.5% or greater improvement in VMR with a single dose in Phase I.

Wave plans to initiate the Phase IIa multiple-dose portion of INLIGHT this quarter after FDA acceptance of a protocol amendment, according to management. Wright said the global placebo-controlled study will enroll individuals with BMIs of 35 to 50, including cohorts with and without type 2 diabetes. The trial will evaluate 240 mg and 400 mg doses, with four cohorts of 40 patients each. Participants will receive two doses at day 1 and day 85 and will be followed for 12 months, with the first main assessment at day 85. Additional assessments will include MRI-based body composition measures, MRI-PDFF for liver fat, HbA1c, lipids, CRP, and muscle function.

In Q&A, Wright said the Phase IIa dose selection was based on “the level of knockdown, PK/PD modeling,” and the “degree of efficacy” seen at 240 mg, and that INLIGHT Phase IIa is a monotherapy study that will not allow incretin use. Bolno said Wave may provide an early readout at the “3-month time point,” with more detail on the cadence after study initiation.

Combination and maintenance studies planned for 2026

Bolno said Wave plans to follow Phase IIa initiation with studies evaluating WVE-007 in combination with incretins and in a maintenance setting after stopping incretin treatment. Wright said planning is underway and that these studies “will initiate this year.”

Management argued that baseline adiposity will be important for optimizing signal detection in future studies. Responding to a question about screening strategies, Bolno said obesity trials require patients to have “fat to lose” and suggested measures such as waist circumference and baseline imaging. He also noted that baseline MRI imaging in Phase IIa will provide an opportunity to evaluate baseline body composition.

In another exchange, Wave addressed the competitive landscape and whether INHBE biology has a ceiling as monotherapy. Bolno said the company believes its chemistry supports potency and durability, and he emphasized multiple potential positioning options, including monotherapy, combinations, and maintenance therapy with once- or twice-yearly dosing intervals. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Erik Ingelsson added that Wave expects to evaluate multiple potential measures of benefit this year, including weight loss thresholds, body composition, and cardiometabolic markers such as lipids and HbA1c.

WVE-006 RNA editing for AATD: focus on dynamic response and May data

Wave also highlighted its RNA editing program WVE-006 for AATD, which it described as designed to correct the underlying mutant transcript in the liver and address both lung and liver disease. Ingelsson described AATD as a monogenic disorder caused by a SERPINA1 variant leading to misfolded Z-AAT, and he said the company’s goal is to restore an “MZ-like phenotype,” including protected basal AAT levels and a “preserved acute phase response.”

Bolno said data from the ongoing RestorAATion-2 trial has shown the potential for WVE-006 to generate “over 20 micromolar of AAT protein during an acute phase response,” which he described as important because acute phase responses are “drivers of lung damage in AATD.” The company plans to present an expanded dataset at the ATS conference on May 18, including data from the 400 mg monthly cohort and the 600 mg single-dose cohort, according to Wright. He added that Wave expects to share data from a 600 mg multi-dose cohort in the second half of 2026.

On regulatory strategy, Bolno said Wave is “on track to receive regulatory feedback on a potential accelerated approval pathway in mid-2026.” While declining to discuss specific FDA interactions, he emphasized the importance of demonstrating a dynamic AAT response rather than only meeting a static threshold, noting that the 11 micromolar concept is tied to protein replacement therapy. Wright said questions such as whether a pivotal study would be responder-based or rely on mean change are among those the company plans to engage the FDA on.

Pipeline updates: WVE-008 and DMD exon skipping

Wave also discussed WVE-008, its second RNA editing clinical candidate aimed at homozygous PNPLA3 I148M liver disease. Wright said the company plans to leverage previously genotyped populations in its first-in-human study to identify homozygous carriers and assess target engagement and early signs of efficacy using non-invasive imaging. He said Wave remains on track for a CTA submission in 2026.

Separately, management addressed its DMD exon-skipping program and said work continues to support a monthly dosing regimen viewed as important for an NDA filing. Bolno said Wave plans to pursue strategic partnering discussions related to transitioning and commercialization, while continuing to monitor the commercial and regulatory landscape.

Financial results: higher revenue, narrower loss, runway into 2028

Chief Financial Officer Kyle Moran reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $38.2 million, up from $9.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Moran attributed the increase primarily to recognizing the full amount of revenue associated with WVE-006 after regaining full rights to the program, along with “the progression of work in our ongoing GSK collaboration.”

R&D expenses rose to $47.4 million from $40.6 million, reflecting investment in clinical programs including preparation for the Phase IIa portion of INLIGHT and progress across the RNA editing pipeline, Moran said. G&A expenses increased to $22.1 million from $18.4 million, driven by costs to support the expanding pipeline and next stages of development. Net loss narrowed to $26.1 million from $46.9 million.

Wave ended the quarter with $544.6 million in cash equivalents and expects that amount will be sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2028, Moran said.

About WAVE Life Sciences NASDAQ: WVE

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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