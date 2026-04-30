Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Wayfair's conference call:

Wayfair reported solid Q1 results with 7.4% net revenue growth (orders +3%, AOV +4%) and $151M of adjusted EBITDA (5.2% margin) , its best Q1 profitability in five years.

Wayfair reported solid Q1 results with (orders +3%, AOV +4%) and , its best Q1 profitability in five years. Management highlighted strong international momentum—notably in Canada and the U.K.—with catalog expansion, faster delivery, and the rollout of Wayfair Rewards driving structural market share gains .

Management highlighted strong international momentum—notably in Canada and the U.K.—with catalog expansion, faster delivery, and the rollout of Wayfair Rewards driving structural . Wayfair materially reduced potential dilution and leverage by repurchasing >$300M of convertible principal (equivalent to repurchasing >4M shares) and cut gross leverage to 3.8x year-over-year.

Wayfair materially reduced potential dilution and leverage by repurchasing >$300M of convertible principal (equivalent to repurchasing >4M shares) and cut gross leverage to year-over-year. Management is intentionally investing in the customer experience (e.g., Wayfair Rewards), which they say will reduce reported gross margin percentage in the near term but drive higher EBITDA dollars over time; Q2 gross margin guidance is 29.5%–30.5% .

Management is intentionally investing in the customer experience (e.g., Wayfair Rewards), which they say will reduce reported gross margin percentage in the near term but drive higher EBITDA dollars over time; Q2 gross margin guidance is . Outlook: Wayfair guides to mid-single-digit revenue growth in Q2 and a 6%–7% adjusted EBITDA margin, while maintaining long-term goals of >10% EBITDA margin and targeted high-teens/20%+ organic growth over time.

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Wayfair Stock Down 12.2%

Shares of NYSE W traded down $8.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 13,444,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.30. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,024,496.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $482,490.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,738,750.94. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 703,785 shares of company stock valued at $54,004,173 in the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wayfair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported revenue growth, active-customer gains and share capture in Q1 — management highlighted improved margins and return to active-customer growth, supporting the case Wayfair can scale profitably. Press Release

Company reported revenue growth, active-customer gains and share capture in Q1 — management highlighted improved margins and return to active-customer growth, supporting the case Wayfair can scale profitably. Positive Sentiment: Management says AI and influencer strategies helped Wayfair outperform a weak furniture category, which could support continued share gains without higher ad spend. PYMNTS: AI & Influencers

Management says AI and influencer strategies helped Wayfair outperform a weak furniture category, which could support continued share gains without higher ad spend. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside thesis: some commentators argue the post-earnings selloff overlooks >40% y/y adjusted EBITDA growth and reduced advertising spend, framing the pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Seeking Alpha upgrade

Analyst/upside thesis: some commentators argue the post-earnings selloff overlooks >40% y/y adjusted EBITDA growth and reduced advertising spend, framing the pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Bares Capital remains a long-term holder but reportedly trimmed its position — indicates institutional engagement but not a clear directional signal. InsiderMonkey

Bares Capital remains a long-term holder but reportedly trimmed its position — indicates institutional engagement but not a clear directional signal. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer / deals coverage (People, AOL) highlights promotional activity and product momentum on Wayfair’s site — positive for demand visibility but not a near-term earnings driver on its own. People.com

Consumer / deals coverage (People, AOL) highlights promotional activity and product momentum on Wayfair’s site — positive for demand visibility but not a near-term earnings driver on its own. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target from $86 to $70 and moved to a “hold,” reducing an influential upside anchor for investors and reinforcing caution. Benzinga

Jefferies cut its price target from $86 to $70 and moved to a “hold,” reducing an influential upside anchor for investors and reinforcing caution. Negative Sentiment: Earnings reaction: Wayfair missed EPS by $0.01 despite a revenue beat; headlines focused on a “choppy” furniture market and demand concerns, driving the stock selloff. MarketBeat / Call

Earnings reaction: Wayfair missed EPS by $0.01 despite a revenue beat; headlines focused on a “choppy” furniture market and demand concerns, driving the stock selloff. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director sale disclosed (~$8.7M) — fuels additional selling pressure and investor wariness on near-term insider conviction. American Banking News

Insider/director sale disclosed (~$8.7M) — fuels additional selling pressure and investor wariness on near-term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the stock “tumbled”/“tank[ed]” on earnings and demand worries, amplifying negative sentiment and contributing to heavy trading volume. Barron's

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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