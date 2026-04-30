Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $68.37 and last traded at $67.86. 1,992,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,578,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.Wayfair's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

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Wayfair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,496.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $482,490.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,738,750.94. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,785 shares of company stock worth $54,004,173. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $8,777,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Trading Down 9.1%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.30.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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