Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Waystar updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.590-1.680 EPS.

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Waystar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 1,617,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WAY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Waystar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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