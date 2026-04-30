Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $23.73. Waystar shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 668,647 shares changing hands.

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Waystar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats: Waystar posted $0.42 EPS vs. $0.39 consensus and revenue of $313.9M (up 22% YoY), showing solid top‑line growth and margin strength. This supports the company’s longer‑term profitability story. Waystar Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beats: Waystar posted $0.42 EPS vs. $0.39 consensus and revenue of $313.9M (up 22% YoY), showing solid top‑line growth and margin strength. This supports the company’s longer‑term profitability story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $33 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and lending third‑party validation to the story. Benzinga

Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $33 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and lending third‑party validation to the story. Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy upside: Coverage highlights Waystar’s new AltitudeAI tools, which could expand data moat and improve margins over time if adoption scales. This is a potential longer‑term catalyst. Could Waystar’s New AltitudeAI Tools...

Product/strategy upside: Coverage highlights Waystar’s new AltitudeAI tools, which could expand data moat and improve margins over time if adoption scales. This is a potential longer‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and context available: Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide details on revenue mix, margins and cadence — useful for investors digging into execution and guidance assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Full disclosure and context available: Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide details on revenue mix, margins and cadence — useful for investors digging into execution and guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cadence concern: Waystar signaled FY‑2026 revenue of $1.274B–$1.294B and said Q2 sequential growth is expected to be flat to down ~1%, a softer near‑term cadence than some investors expected — this likely drove the negative reaction despite the quarter’s beat. Waystar signals 2026 revenue...

Guidance cadence concern: Waystar signaled FY‑2026 revenue of $1.274B–$1.294B and said Q2 sequential growth is expected to be flat to down ~1%, a softer near‑term cadence than some investors expected — this likely drove the negative reaction despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation pressure: The stock is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and closer to its 52‑week low, amplifying downside when guidance or near‑term cadence disappoints. (See company trading data for context.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,330,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,836,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,212,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,282,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,993,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waystar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,390,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,415,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,514,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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