Waystar (WAY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $316.2240 million for the quarter. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.74 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waystar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waystar Stock Down 2.6%

WAY opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Waystar has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $41.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waystar by 6,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waystar by 3,219.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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