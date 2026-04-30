Waystar's (WAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waystar from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.65.

Get Waystar alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on WAY

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waystar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth about $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 91.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,911 shares of the company's stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waystar by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter.

More Waystar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waystar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waystar wasn't on the list.

While Waystar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here