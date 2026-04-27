WBI (NYSE:WBI) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 35641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on WBI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WBI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on WBI in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WBI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBI

WBI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81.

WBI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. WBI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

About WBI

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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