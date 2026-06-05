Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

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Wealthfront Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of WLTH stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 1,225,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,896. Wealthfront has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wealthfront will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTH. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Wealthfront News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:

Wealthfront Company Profile

Wealthfront NASDAQ: WLTH is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

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