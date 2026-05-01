Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wealthfront from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Wealthfront from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Wealthfront in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wealthfront in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Wealthfront during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Wealthfront Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTH opened at $10.53 on Friday. Wealthfront has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wealthfront will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront NASDAQ: WLTH is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

Further Reading

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