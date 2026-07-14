Weatherford International (WFRD) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.0689 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 9.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Weatherford International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Weatherford International by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Weatherford International from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International NASDAQ: WFRD is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

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