Webster Financial (WBS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $749.9640 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Citigroup lowered Webster Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Webster Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Webster Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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