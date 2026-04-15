Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.29. Webull shares last traded at $6.3150, with a volume of 10,340,022 shares trading hands.

Get Webull alerts: Sign Up

Key Webull News

Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BULL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Webull in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webull in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Webull by 860.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Webull in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Webull, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Webull wasn't on the list.

While Webull currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here