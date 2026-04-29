Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Trading Down 7.3% - What's Next?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.5850. 7,289,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 12,007,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Webull in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Trading Down 8.0%

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Webull by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Webull in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Webull by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Webull by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company's stock.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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