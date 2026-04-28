Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $535.58.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of STX opened at $595.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $607.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $441.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $46,476,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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