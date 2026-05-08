Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.51.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 2,691,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,698. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 623.40, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $6,247,352.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,002,903.23. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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