Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U's stock had its "outperform" rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the auto manufacturer's stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,673,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,465. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. General Motors has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.12. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 582.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 67,836 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 285.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,444 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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