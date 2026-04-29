Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.16. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 691 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weir Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Weir Group Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

About Weir Group

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

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