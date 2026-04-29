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Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Weir Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — the stock closed at $20.11, opened at $19.16 and last traded at $19.21, down about 3.6% on light volume (691 shares).
  • Analyst views are mixed — Citigroup and Deutsche Bank reaffirmed "buy" while Zacks downgraded to a "strong sell," leaving a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Technicals and financials — the stock sits below its 50‑day ($20.87) and 200‑day ($20.51) moving averages; the company shows moderate leverage and liquidity with debt/equity 0.87, quick ratio 1.30 and current ratio 2.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than Weir Group.

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.16. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 691 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weir Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weir Group

Weir Group Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

About Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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