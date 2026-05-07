Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Price Target to $28.00

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 40.88% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Chime Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.65.

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Chime Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHYM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 8,611,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,941. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The firm had revenue of $647.39 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chime Financial will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $693,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,087,000.

Trending Headlines about Chime Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Chime Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chime reported Q1 results above expectations: GAAP EPS $0.13 vs. consensus $0.03 and revenue of $647.4M (up ~25% YoY). Management said results exceeded the high end of revenue guidance and highlighted improved incremental margins. Business Wire press release / slide deck

Chime reported Q1 results above expectations: GAAP EPS $0.13 vs. consensus $0.03 and revenue of $647.4M (up ~25% YoY). Management said results exceeded the high end of revenue guidance and highlighted improved incremental margins. Positive Sentiment: Chime delivered its first quarter of GAAP profitability as a public company and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling improved unit economics and operating leverage. This is a material milestone for growth investors. TipRanks article

Chime delivered its first quarter of GAAP profitability as a public company and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling improved unit economics and operating leverage. This is a material milestone for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage emphasize strategic tailwinds — Chime is pushing upmarket and investing in AI to drive higher-value customers and product monetization, which could support sustainable revenue per user. PYMNTS analysis

Company commentary and coverage emphasize strategic tailwinds — Chime is pushing upmarket and investing in AI to drive higher-value customers and product monetization, which could support sustainable revenue per user. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance for FY2026 revenue (~$2.7B) and Q2 revenue range ($633M–$643M) largely track consensus; the top-line outlook helps but isn’t a clear upside surprise to all analysts. See the slide deck and guidance details for specifics. Slide deck / conference call

Guidance for FY2026 revenue (~$2.7B) and Q2 revenue range ($633M–$643M) largely track consensus; the top-line outlook helps but isn’t a clear upside surprise to all analysts. See the slide deck and guidance details for specifics. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, short-term selling/volatility pressure is present: pre-earnings positioning, profit-taking after prior rallies, and elevated short interest can magnify intraday declines. Traders flagged repositioning ahead of earnings as a prior driver. QuiverQuant pre-earnings analysis

Despite the beat, short-term selling/volatility pressure is present: pre-earnings positioning, profit-taking after prior rallies, and elevated short interest can magnify intraday declines. Traders flagged repositioning ahead of earnings as a prior driver. Negative Sentiment: Key profitability metrics remain mixed on some reported bases (company still shows negative net margin and return-on-equity metrics in certain disclosures), and recent insider selling may concern some holders about share supply. Analysts and metric-comparison write-ups flag these caveats. Zacks metric analysis

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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