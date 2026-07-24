Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $120.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the chip maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock's current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.88.

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Intel Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years.

Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid.

The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market.

Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: News that Intel and Fortinet collaborated on a new security processor, plus Intel’s first named outside foundry customer, strengthened the narrative that the foundry business is starting to attract real commercial momentum.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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