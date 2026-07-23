Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $24.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.56.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.1%

NLY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 43.66%.The company had revenue of $892.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $162,477,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 394.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,374,696 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,422,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,564 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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