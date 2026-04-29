Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $45.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 46.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.20.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Down 10.7%

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,305,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,094. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm's revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong margin — Enphase reported $0.47 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and posted a solid non‑GAAP gross margin of 43.9%, which helped offset some revenue weakness. Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 beat on EPS and strong margin — Enphase reported $0.47 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and posted a solid non‑GAAP gross margin of 43.9%, which helped offset some revenue weakness. Positive Sentiment: New product / market extension — Management unveiled the IQ Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers (800 VDC), signalling a move into higher‑margin, non‑residential power electronics markets that could diversify revenue long term. Enphase Announces IQ Solid-State Transformer

New product / market extension — Management unveiled the IQ Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers (800 VDC), signalling a move into higher‑margin, non‑residential power electronics markets that could diversify revenue long term. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with estimates — Q1 revenue was $282.9M versus consensus ~$282.3M, so the top line met expectations even as it fell year‑over‑year. Revenue In Line With Estimates

Revenue roughly in line with estimates — Q1 revenue was $282.9M versus consensus ~$282.3M, so the top line met expectations even as it fell year‑over‑year. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance broader than consensus — Enphase guided $280M–$310M for Q2 (consensus ~ $296.6M), leaving uncertainty around demand timing but acknowledging safe‑harbor shipments and IQ Battery volumes. Q2 Revenue Guidance

Q2 revenue guidance broader than consensus — Enphase guided $280M–$310M for Q2 (consensus ~ $296.6M), leaving uncertainty around demand timing but acknowledging safe‑harbor shipments and IQ Battery volumes. Negative Sentiment: Sharp YoY and sequential revenue decline; U.S. demand weakness — Revenue fell 20.6% YoY and management cited a ~48% sequential U.S. sell‑through drop, driven in part by the expiration of the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality. Those demand headwinds are the primary near‑term concern for investors. Quiver Quant Analysis on Demand Weakness

Sharp YoY and sequential revenue decline; U.S. demand weakness — Revenue fell 20.6% YoY and management cited a ~48% sequential U.S. sell‑through drop, driven in part by the expiration of the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality. Those demand headwinds are the primary near‑term concern for investors. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and GAAP loss pressures — The company recorded a GAAP net loss for the quarter and quantified ~4.3 percentage points of negative gross‑margin impact from reciprocal tariffs, squeezing near‑term profitability. Q1 Highlights and Tariff Impact

Tariff and GAAP loss pressures — The company recorded a GAAP net loss for the quarter and quantified ~4.3 percentage points of negative gross‑margin impact from reciprocal tariffs, squeezing near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — News outlets and pre‑market commentary flagged the mixed print and weaker demand, and the stock pulled back as investors focused on near‑term headwinds despite the EPS beat and product announcement. Benzinga Pre‑Market Movers

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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