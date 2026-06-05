Wells Fargo & Company Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $110.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.55.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $338.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here