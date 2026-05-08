Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $615.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the company's previous close.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.65.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. 697,416 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,344. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $493.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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