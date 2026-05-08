Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.8%

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 669,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Allegro MicroSystems's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,824,722 shares of the company's stock worth $491,282,000 after buying an additional 920,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,293,465 shares of the company's stock worth $417,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,651,051 shares of the company's stock worth $201,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,359,488 shares of the company's stock worth $141,383,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,944 shares of the company's stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 1,227,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company's stock.

More Allegro MicroSystems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegro MicroSystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue; quarterly revenue rose ~26% year-over-year, and EPS of $0.17 topped consensus — supports the stock’s rally on fundamentals. GlobeNewswire

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue; quarterly revenue rose ~26% year-over-year, and EPS of $0.17 topped consensus — supports the stock’s rally on fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $55 and maintained a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst optimism and potential upside. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target to $55 and maintained a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst optimism and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target to $54 with an "outperform" — another vote of confidence that can attract buyers. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its target to $54 with an "outperform" — another vote of confidence that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Independent analyst commentary (Morgan Stanley) suggests further upside potential for shares, which can support momentum. Morgan Stanley / Seeking Alpha

Independent analyst commentary (Morgan Stanley) suggests further upside potential for shares, which can support momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors to check management commentary on demand, margins and backlog. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors to check management commentary on demand, margins and backlog. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted formal results and materials (press release / slide deck) for review — useful for confirming guidance assumptions. Slide Deck / Press Release

Company posted formal results and materials (press release / slide deck) for review — useful for confirming guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off in some coverage despite the beat-and-raise, as investors digested guidance that was roughly in line with expectations rather than above — indicates sensitivity to forward-looking metrics. MSN

Shares sold off in some coverage despite the beat-and-raise, as investors digested guidance that was roughly in line with expectations rather than above — indicates sensitivity to forward-looking metrics. Negative Sentiment: Newsflow noted the company “sank” after providing guidance that investors viewed as merely in-line (Q1 FY27 EPS guidance 0.190–0.230 and revenue $245–255M), which limited upside and prompted profit-taking. Seeking Alpha

Newsflow noted the company “sank” after providing guidance that investors viewed as merely in-line (Q1 FY27 EPS guidance 0.190–0.230 and revenue $245–255M), which limited upside and prompted profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary explains why shares traded lower intraday despite beats — short-term trading dynamics and expectations around margin/guide improvements remain risk points. MSN

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegro MicroSystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegro MicroSystems wasn't on the list.

While Allegro MicroSystems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here