Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential downside of 15.90% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.50.

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Avnet Stock Up 2.1%

AVT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. 578,844 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Avnet has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $84.07.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,873 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,122 shares of the company's stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Avnet by 53.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Avnet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat on both EPS and revenue — EPS $1.48 vs. $1.33 expected; revenue $7.12B, up 34% year-over-year. This validates demand and helped lift near-term outlook. Zacks: Earnings and Revenues Beat

Q3 results beat on both EPS and revenue — EPS $1.48 vs. $1.33 expected; revenue $7.12B, up 34% year-over-year. This validates demand and helped lift near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter (EPS 1.700–1.800 vs. consensus ~1.400 and revenue guidance ~$7.3–7.6B vs. ~6.4B consensus), signaling confidence in continued demand and margin recovery. (See company release/slide deck.) Avnet Press Release / Slide Deck

Management raised guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter (EPS 1.700–1.800 vs. consensus ~1.400 and revenue guidance ~$7.3–7.6B vs. ~6.4B consensus), signaling confidence in continued demand and margin recovery. (See company release/slide deck.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has shifted higher — at least one outlet increased Avnet’s price target following the report, which can support further upside as analysts re-rate shares. MSN: Price Target Raised

Analyst sentiment has shifted higher — at least one outlet increased Avnet’s price target following the report, which can support further upside as analysts re-rate shares. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts are available for details on segment performance, supply chain commentary and customer trends — useful if you want management color before acting. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call and transcripts are available for details on segment performance, supply chain commentary and customer trends — useful if you want management color before acting. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note / metric review pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) provide drilldowns on margins, ROE and segment trends — helpful for valuation and momentum checks. Zacks: Key Metrics

Analyst note / metric review pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) provide drilldowns on margins, ROE and segment trends — helpful for valuation and momentum checks. Negative Sentiment: The earnings call also flagged "rising risks" — commentators noted caution around margin pressure, exposure to certain end markets, and supply/ inventory dynamics that could temper outsize expectations. Monitor margin trajectory and guidance execution. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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