Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Etsy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.67.

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Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. Etsy has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $631.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Etsy's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $99,774.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,006 shares in the company, valued at $223,294.44. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $105,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,812.28. This represents a 71.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,636 shares of company stock worth $10,253,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 55.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,594 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $232,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy reported returning marketplace momentum — first buyer growth in two years and gross merchandise sales rising ~5.5% in Q1; revenue of ~$631m beat consensus, driven by more active buyers and higher average order values. Etsy beats revenue estimates

Etsy reported returning marketplace momentum — first buyer growth in two years and gross merchandise sales rising ~5.5% in Q1; revenue of ~$631m beat consensus, driven by more active buyers and higher average order values. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and issued positive ratings: Needham to $85 (buy), Truist to $85 (buy), BTIG to $78 (buy) — these pushes signal institutional confidence in recovery and long-term upside. Analyst upgrades

Analysts raised targets and issued positive ratings: Needham to $85 (buy), Truist to $85 (buy), BTIG to $78 (buy) — these pushes signal institutional confidence in recovery and long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Early trading reaction to Q1 was favorable — shares initially popped after results and an improved outlook, reflecting upside surprise on revenue and marketplace trends. Shares pop on Q1

Early trading reaction to Q1 was favorable — shares initially popped after results and an improved outlook, reflecting upside surprise on revenue and marketplace trends. Neutral Sentiment: Etsy is emphasizing AI to improve discovery and re-engage lost shoppers — a strategic positive but longer‑dated in impact and execution-dependent. Etsy bets on AI

Etsy is emphasizing AI to improve discovery and re-engage lost shoppers — a strategic positive but longer‑dated in impact and execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a style/momentum piece highlighting Etsy as a longer-term momentum candidate — useful framing for growth investors but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a style/momentum piece highlighting Etsy as a longer-term momentum candidate — useful framing for growth investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS came in at roughly $0.60 for Q1 — reported by multiple outlets as slightly below consensus (a modest miss) — which tempers the upside from the revenue beat and raises questions on margin/earnings conversion. Earnings details

GAAP EPS came in at roughly $0.60 for Q1 — reported by multiple outlets as slightly below consensus (a modest miss) — which tempers the upside from the revenue beat and raises questions on margin/earnings conversion. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley downgraded Etsy from Buy to Neutral despite lifting its price target to $75 — a sign some brokers want to wait for clearer sustained recovery before re-rating the stock higher. B. Riley downgrade

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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