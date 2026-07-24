Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 2.06% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.70.

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IMAX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. IMAX has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $333,842.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 20.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IMAX by 2,310.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in IMAX by 863.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IMAX reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $0.43 versus expectations around $0.30 and revenue of $102.84 million, up 12.2% year over year. The beat is supporting the stock and signaling solid operating momentum. IMAX Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

IMAX reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $0.43 versus expectations around $0.30 and revenue of $102.84 million, up 12.2% year over year. The beat is supporting the stock and signaling solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst commentary added to the move, with Wedbush raising its price target to $54 from $46 and Barrington Research lifting its target to $50 from $46, both keeping an “outperform” rating. That suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings release. Wedbush price target increase

Bullish analyst commentary added to the move, with Wedbush raising its price target to $54 from $46 and Barrington Research lifting its target to $50 from $46, both keeping an “outperform” rating. That suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being driven by The Odyssey, which is being described as a major box-office event for IMAX. Reports say the film is generating unusually strong IMAX ticket demand, with sellouts and premium pricing power potentially boosting second-half revenue. The Odyssey is cleaning up for IMAX

Investor enthusiasm is also being driven by The Odyssey, which is being described as a major box-office event for IMAX. Reports say the film is generating unusually strong IMAX ticket demand, with sellouts and premium pricing power potentially boosting second-half revenue. Neutral Sentiment: One new disclosure flagged rising geopolitical, regulatory, and trade risks tied to IMAX’s global expansion. This does not appear to be driving the stock today, but it is a reminder of potential longer-term operating risk. IMAX Confronts Rising Geopolitical, Regulatory and Trade Risks

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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