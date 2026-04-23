Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 51.35% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Omnicell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

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Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 26,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. Omnicell has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 907.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Omnicell's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,112.73. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock worth $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock worth $51,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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