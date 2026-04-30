Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the company's previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.28.

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Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 2,084,900 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tenable has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Tenable's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock worth $209,354,000 after purchasing an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock worth $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock worth $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Tenable

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About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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