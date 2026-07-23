Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.64.

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Wabtec Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $291.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $295.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Wabtec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

More Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Wabtec to $340 from $305 and kept a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Susquehanna raised its price target on Wabtec to $340 from $305 and kept a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp increased its price target to $340 from $308 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. The Fly

KeyCorp increased its price target to $340 from $308 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wabtec’s Q2 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, with broad-based growth from Freight and Transit segments and margin improvement supporting the stock’s move up. Zacks

Wabtec’s Q2 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, with broad-based growth from Freight and Transit segments and margin improvement supporting the stock’s move up. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 outlook, which suggests management sees continued demand and better-than-expected operating performance ahead. Seeking Alpha

The company raised its FY2026 outlook, which suggests management sees continued demand and better-than-expected operating performance ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Wabtec also drew attention for a community-service story involving interns helping preserve Erie’s Brig Niagara, which is not likely to have a material stock impact. Erie News Now

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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